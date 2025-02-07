How many Indian prisoners are in foreign jails at present? Check govt's reply in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : AP The data shared under the head 'total number of Indians under trial and convicted in foreign jails at present.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has revealed that a total of 10,152 Indian nationals, including undertrials, are currently imprisoned in various foreign jails. This information was shared in Parliament on Friday by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who provided a country-wise breakdown of these cases in response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

According to the data, Indian prisoners are lodged across 86 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Nepal, Pakistan, the US, Sri Lanka, Spain, Russia, Israel, China, Bangladesh, and Argentina. The reasons for their imprisonment vary, ranging from visa violations and financial disputes to more serious offences like drug trafficking and other criminal charges, the ministry added.

List of Indian prisoners in foreign countries

Saudi Arabia jails: 2,633 prisoners

2,633 prisoners UAE jails: 2,518 prisoners

2,518 prisoners Nepal jails: 1,317 prisoners

1,317 prisoners Qatar jails: 611 prisoners

611 prisoners Pakistan jails: 266 prisoners

266 prisoners Sri Lanka jails: 98 prisoners

Govt's response on safety of Indians in foreign countries

In his response, the Union minister underlined that the government attaches "high priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails". "Indian Missions/Posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation/ alleged violation of local laws. As soon as the information about the detention/arrest of an Indian national is received by an Indian Mission/Post, it immediately gets in touch with the local Foreign Office and other concerned local authorities to get consular access to the detained/arrested Indian national to ascertain the facts of the case, confirm his or her Indian nationality and ensure his or her welfare," he added.

The Indian Missions and Posts remain vigilant to ensure that rights of the Indian prisoners in foreign jails are protected, Singh said. Apart from extending all possible consular assistance to the Indians imprisoned abroad, the Indian Missions and Posts also assist in providing legal aid wherever needed. Missions and Posts also maintain a local panel of lawyers where the Indian community is in sizeable numbers, the government said.

The support extended under the ICWF includes financial assistance to the Indian prisoners for legal aid as well as travel documents and air tickets during repatriation. The issue of release and repatriation of Indian nationals in foreign prisons is regularly pursued by the Indian Missions and Posts abroad with the local authorities concerned, the minister said.

