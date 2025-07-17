FIP raises concern over exclusion from AI-171 crash probe, warns against 'premature conclusions' Ahmedabad plane crash: The Federation of Indian Pilots has voiced strong disapproval over the absence of pilot representation in the ongoing investigation into the Air India AI-171 crash.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) expressed deep concern regarding the preliminary findings and public discourse surrounding the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad. FIP said, "At the outset, we would like to register our dissatisfaction with the exclusion of pilot representatives from the investigation process. Assigning blame before a thorough, transparent, and data-driven investigation is both premature and irresponsible."

Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association strongly criticised reckless insinuations

Another leading pilot association- the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) have strongly criticised what they describe as "reckless and unfounded insinuations" regarding the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 (Thursday). The groups expressed deep concern over the early public narratives suggesting pilot suicide as a possible cause, calling such speculation irresponsible, insensitive, and unsubstantiated.

“Premature and irresponsible”: FIP objects to exclusion and hasty judgements

In a statement, the Federation of Indian Pilots registered its dissatisfaction with the exclusion of pilot representatives from the official investigation process. The FIP said, “Assigning blame before a thorough, transparent, and data-driven investigation is both premature and irresponsible.”

ICPA condemns “grave and unverified” suicide claims

The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) echoed similar concerns, specifically condemning the media’s speculation that the crash could have resulted from pilot suicide.

“There is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage,” the ICPA stated. “To invoke such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible, it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved.”

The ICPA reiterated its full support for the AI-171 crew, praising their response under challenging conditions and emphasising that pilots are subject to rigorous psychological evaluations, recurrent training, and uphold the highest professional standards.

What the 'preliminary report' revealed?

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary report, submitted on July 12 (Saturday), both fuel control switches transitioned to the cut-off position within three seconds of takeoff. The switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF one after another with a 1-second gap, causing the engines to shut down mid-air. However, the report stopped short of assigning direct blame or motive.

Call for restraint and responsible reporting

Both FIP and ICPA urged the media and public commentators to avoid sensationalism and instead respect due process. “Casually suggesting pilot suicide without verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting,” the ICPA warned.

They emphasised that the official investigation must be allowed to run its course without prejudice or media pressure. The associations called on all stakeholders to uphold the principles of fairness, empathy, and factual integrity.

Human cost of the crash

The devastating crash of Air India flight AI-171, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew, claimed the lives of all but one passenger. An additional 19 people were killed on the ground, and 67 others were injured, making it one of the most tragic aviation incidents in recent years.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are expected to release a final report in the coming months.