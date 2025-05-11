IAF downed Pakistani jets, all our pilots are safe and back home: Air Marshal AK Bharti Addressing the media briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, "A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt and towards that in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we struck its Air bases, command centres, military infrastructure."

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force has confirmed that it downed Pakistani jets in the latest conflict with Pakistan. Addressing the special press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal AK Bharti underscored that Pakistani drones were shot down while they were also prevented from entering the Indian airspace. He said, "Their planes were prevented from entering our border. We have downed a few planes. There are losses on their side that we have inflicted."

The Air Marshal also said that the Indian Air Force achieved its objectives of decimating the terrorist camps, as he said, "Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps?" and the answer is a thumping Yes, and the results are for the whole world to see."

"We are in a combat scenario, and losses are part of combat. However, we have achieved all our objectives, and all our pilots are back home," said the Air Marshal.

The Air Marshal added, "The bases we struck include Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan, sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad...We have the capability to target every system at these bases and more."