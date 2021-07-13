Tuesday, July 13, 2021
     
  Madurai passport official, travel agent booked for issuing Indian passports to Sri Lankans

Madurai passport official, travel agent booked for issuing Indian passports to Sri Lankans

The matter surfaced after a complaint was registered against the Senior Superintendent of Madurai passport office and some travel agents for issuing Indian passports to foreign nationals, which is not only illegal but comes under a treason act.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2021 22:36 IST
The CBI had registered an FIR on July 7 under Section 120B
The CBI had registered an FIR on July 7 under Section 120B conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act 7 and 8 of the IPC. (Representational image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Madurai's Regional Passport Office senior superintendent V Veeraputhiran and one another person Ramesh, who is a travel agent, for issuing Indian passports to foreign nationals including Sri Lankans.



The CBI had registered an FIR on July 7 under Section 120B conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act 7 and 8 of the IPC but the accused have not been arrested yet because they were not caught red-handed.

However, the travel agent had sent money to the senior superintendent's bank earlier between June 2019 to September 2019.

The CBI has raided four places in Madurai and Tirunelveli after registering a case against the passport officer and travel agent. It has come to the notice that the accused had made a fake passport for only Rs 45,000 whose complaint was sent to the Ministry of External Affairs.

