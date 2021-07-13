Madurai passport official, travel agent booked for issuing Indian passports to Sri Lankans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The CBI had registered an FIR on July 7 under Section 120B conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act 7 and 8 of the IPC. (Representational image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Madurai's Regional Passport Office senior superintendent V Veeraputhiran and one another person Ramesh, who is a travel agent, for issuing Indian passports to foreign nationals including Sri Lankans.

The matter surfaced after a complaint was registered against the Senior Superintendent of Madurai passport office and some travel agents for issuing Indian passports to foreign nationals, which is not only illegal but comes under a treason act.

The CBI had registered an FIR on July 7 under Section 120B conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act 7 and 8 of the IPC but the accused have not been arrested yet because they were not caught red-handed.

However, the travel agent had sent money to the senior superintendent's bank earlier between June 2019 to September 2019.

The CBI has raided four places in Madurai and Tirunelveli after registering a case against the passport officer and travel agent. It has come to the notice that the accused had made a fake passport for only Rs 45,000 whose complaint was sent to the Ministry of External Affairs.

