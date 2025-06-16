Indian-origin man dies in Australia days after police allegedly knelt on his neck during arrest Gaurav Kundi, a 42-year-old Indian-origin man from Adelaide, Australia, died on June 13 after being hospitalised with a severe brain injury sustained during a police arrest days earlier. Footage shows an Australian police officer allegedly kneeling on Kundi’s neck while he and his wife protested.

New Delhi:

A 42-year-old Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi, has died in Adelaide, Australia, just days after an Australian police officer allegedly knelt on his neck during an attempted arrest, according to a report by 7News Australia. Kundi, who hailed from Modbury North, died on Thursday, surrounded by family members, after being hospitalised with what doctors described as an “unrecoverable” brain injury.

The incident occurred on Payneham Road in Royston Park, where police claimed they witnessed an "altercation" between Kundi and a woman, later identified as his wife, Amritpal Kaur. Officers reportedly intervened, mistaking the loud argument for a case of domestic violence.

Video footage of the arrest shows Kundi protesting loudly while being physically restrained by police, as Kaur repeatedly shouted that he had done nothing wrong. “I’ve done nothing wrong,” Kundi can be heard saying in the video, while Kaur filmed the scene in distress.

Kundi reportedly became unresponsive during the altercation and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries days later. Police said he appeared intoxicated and resisted arrest, but Kaur maintained that while her husband was drunk and loud, he was not violent.

Incident draws flak, comparisons to George Floyd case

The incident has sparked outrage, with media outlets drawing parallels to the George Floyd case in the United States, where a Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest in 2020.

South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Stevens told ABC Radio Adelaide that a full investigation is underway, including an internal review of police policies, training, and response procedures. The police confirmed that no taser was used and no shots were fired during the incident.

South Australian police to be investigated and retrained

The horrifying parallels between Kundi's death and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, where a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck, have lent voice to demands for accountability and change among Australia's police. The incident is used to highlight the global controversy surrounding police brutality, excessive force, and the calls for an open investigation of civilian fatalities in interactions with police.

As the inquiry continues, questions are being raised over the use of force and police conduct during arrests, particularly involving individuals in vulnerable conditions.

