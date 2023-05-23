'Maiden endeavour': Indian Navy's INS Mormugao successfully intercepts supersonic sea-skimming target | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Navy's INS Mormugao demonstrates successful engagement against sea-skimming supersonic target

The Indian Navy on Tuesday successfully carried out an engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target utilising its most recent indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao.

According to India's maritime force, this inaugural endeavor demonstrates the Navy's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and future-proof combat readiness.

This maiden endeavour showcases IN's Future Proof Combat Readiness and commitment towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

Named after the noteworthy port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao unintentionally embraced her most memorable ocean foray on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of freedom from Portuguese rule.

According to the Indian Navy, the ship has a length of 163 meters, a width of 17 meters, and a displacement of 7,400 tonnes. It is rightfully regarded as one of the most potent warships built in India.

In a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, the ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines that can reach speeds of more than 30 knots. The ship's improved stealth capabilities reduce its Radar Cross Section (RCS).

The Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missile are just two of the sophisticated weapons and sensors found in Mormugao. The ship's gunnery weapon systems receive target information from a cutting-edge surveillance radar.

The natively created Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters give the boat's Enemy of Submarine Fighting abilities. It is prepared to battle under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) fighting circumstances, said the Ministry of Defence, as quoted by ANI.

