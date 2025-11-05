Indian Navy to commission 'INS Ikshak': Charting the future of indigenous hydrography Ikshak﻿, drawn from the Sanskrit word for "Guide," perfectly captures the ship’s core mission as a sentinel and pathfinder of India’s maritime domain.

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy is set to reinforce its hydrographic survey fleet with the commissioning of INS Ikshak, the third vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) [SVL] class, at a ceremony held at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, will preside over the commissioning, marking another milestone in India’s journey toward maritime self-reliance.

A testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, Ikshak epitomises the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The vessel boasts more than 80 percent indigenous content, showcasing India’s growing expertise in naval design, construction, and innovation. The collaboration between GRSE and Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) underlines the nation’s dynamic and collaborative approach to defense manufacturing.

‘Ikshak’: A fitting name for a maritime guide

Derived from the Sanskrit word meaning "Guide,” Ikshak truly reflects the ship’s primary role as a navigator and guardian of India’s maritime spaces. Designed to conduct full-scale coastal and deep-sea hydrographic surveys, the vessel will map ports, harbors, and navigational channels. The precise data it gathers will play a pivotal role in ensuring maritime safety and secure navigation in regional and international waters.

Advanced hydrographic and oceanographic capabilities

INS Ikshak is equipped with cutting-edge hydrographic and oceanographic technology. The ship features a high-resolution multi-beam echo sounder, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and four Survey Motor Boats (SMBs). These capabilities enable comprehensive, multi-domain surveying operations. With an on-board helicopter deck, Ikshak also possesses extended range and flexibility, capable of supporting aerial missions and long-duration operations.

Multi-role readiness: From surveys to humanitarian missions

Beyond its primary survey role, INS Ikshak has been designed with a dual-purpose configuration. The vessel can quickly convert into a platform for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations or function as a Hospital Ship in crisis situations. This versatility allows the Navy to deploy the ship in varied missions ranging from coastal mapping to emergency response.

Championing inclusivity at sea

Marking a significant step toward gender equality, INS Ikshak is the first SVL-class survey vessel with dedicated accommodation for women officers and sailors. This inclusion mirrors the Indian Navy’s evolving commitment to creating a modern, inclusive, and future-ready maritime force.

Strengthening maritime security and sovereignty

The commissioning of INS Ikshak underscores India’s continuous efforts to enhance hydrographic precision and maritime safety infrastructure. As a symbol of indigenous innovation, engineering excellence, and national pride, Ikshak stands ready to chart the unknown waters, safeguard maritime borders, and guide the Navy into a new era of self-reliant maritime operations.