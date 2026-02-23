Indian Navy to commission INS Anjadip on February 27, strengthening anti-submarine warfare fleet

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy is set to enhance its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities with the commissioning of Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.

The warship will be formally commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port on February 27. The ceremony will be presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff.

According to the ministry, the induction of Anjadip underlines India's rapid progress towards achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence manufacturing. The ASW-SWC project stands as a major example of indigenous warship design and construction. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the vessel is designed to meet the operational challenges of littoral warfare, particularly in coastal and shallow waters critical to national security.

Dolphin Hunter

The vessel is engineered to act as a 'Dolphin Hunter', focused on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas. The ship is packed with an indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons and sensor package, including the Hull Mounted Sonar Abhay, and armed with Lightweight Torpedoes and ASW Rockets. In addition to its primary ASW role, the agile and highly manoeuvrable warship is also equipped to undertake Coastal Surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), and Search & Rescue operations. The 77-meter-long ship features a high-speed Water-Jet Propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations.

The induction of Anjadip, named after the historically significant island off the coast of Karwar, significantly bolsters the Navy’s capacity to safeguard India’s vast maritime interests and coastal approaches, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry area, marking another key step in transforming the Indian Navy into a formidable 'Builder's Navy'.

