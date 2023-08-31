Follow us on Image Source : PIB Indian Navy steps up preparations for 'Sagar Parikrama IV'

The Indian Navy signalled the formal commencement of its preparations for Sagar Parikrama IV. As part of the exercise, the Ocean Sailing Node signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd), the ace circumnavigator and Golden Globe Race hero, to be mentor and coach to the two volunteer women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa, who will form the team undertaking the circumnavigation sailing expedition on Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini next year.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, Controller of Personnel Services and Vice President, Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) and RAdm Rajesh Dhankhar, Commandant Naval War College. A large gathering of naval personnel was also present at the event.

VAdm Swaminathan congratulated the two women officers for their impressive ocean sailing feats and wished them the very best for their preparation for Sagar Parikrama IV. He also thanked Cdr Abhilash Tomy on behalf of the Indian Navy for his steadfast support to its ocean sailing endeavour.

Over the coming months, the two officers will train rigorously for the challenging mission under Cdr Tomy’s tuteSagar Parikrama IV will be a significant step in India’s ocean sailing enterpriselage, including undertaking several short and long sailing voyages in the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. Cdr Tomy would also be mentoring participants of other sailing expeditions and share his experiences at the training establishments through motivational talks with the trainees.

It should be mentioned here that Sagar Parikrama IV will be a never-attempted-before venture and a significant step in India’s ocean sailing enterprise.

