Indian Navy's combat might to get major boost as CCS approves Rs 40,000 crore project for 4 next-gen warships

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared a major defence procurement project worth over Rs 40,000 crore for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy. The move is expected to significantly strengthen the Navy’s maritime combat capabilities and enhance its operational presence across the Indian Ocean Region.

According to top government officials, the contracts for the eight warships are expected to be signed in the coming days with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). The first vessel is expected to be delivered by 2030, ANI reported.

Under the proposed arrangement, GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will build the remaining three. GRSE emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) when the Ministry of Defence opened the commercial bids on May 21, 2025. GSL, which emerged as the second-lowest bidder, will execute its share of the project at the same unit cost.

GRSE had earlier informed investors that the technical and commercial parameters of the project had been finalised, with its portion of the order estimated at around ₹33,000 crore.

Both shipyards are reportedly exploring ways to accelerate construction and deliver the warships ahead of the scheduled timeline.

About the next-generation Corvettes

The Defence Ministry has described the Next Generation Corvettes as versatile platforms capable of undertaking a wide range of maritime operations.

The warships will be deployed for surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, Surface Action Group (SAG) operations, search-and-attack missions and coastal defence.

Weighing approximately 2,000 tonnes, the corvettes are expected to achieve speeds of around 30 knots, providing the Navy with fast and flexible platforms for operations in coastal and open-sea environments.

The ships will be developed using a new in-house design by the Indian Navy, incorporating advanced shipbuilding technologies and modern combat capabilities.

Strengthening India's SAGAR vision

The project is also aligned with the government's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, which aims to strengthen India's maritime cooperation, security and strategic presence across the Indian Ocean Region.

With their multi-role capabilities, the new corvettes are expected to enhance the Navy's ability to monitor maritime activity, protect vital sea lanes and respond to emerging security challenges.

The programme has been in the making for several years. The Indian Navy initially initiated plans for the construction of seven corvettes in October 2016, with requirements including an operational range of at least 4,000 nautical miles and a top speed of 27 knots.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted approval for the procurement in June 2022, with the project estimated to cost approximately $4.6 billion.

Following the completion of technical and commercial evaluations, the Ministry of Defence opened the commercial bids in May 2025, paving the way for the selection of the two shipyards.

The latest CCS clearance marks a major milestone in the programme, bringing the project closer to the contract-signing and construction stages.

Replacing ageing Khukri and Kora-class corvettes

The eight Next Generation Corvettes are expected to replace the ageing Khukri and Kora-class vessels currently serving in the Indian Navy.

The new platforms are expected to integrate anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, giving the Navy greater operational flexibility and enhanced combat effectiveness.

Their induction will help modernise the Navy's surface fleet and strengthen its ability to address conventional and emerging maritime threats.

Another boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat

The project is also expected to provide a significant boost to India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, particularly its public-sector shipbuilding industry.

GRSE has delivered 111 warships to the Indian Navy and friendly foreign navies. Its portfolio includes six missile corvettes of the Khukri and Kora classes and four Kamorta-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes.

The Kolkata-based shipyard is currently executing several major naval programmes, including Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels, Project 17A frigates and Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft.

The new corvette order is expected to strengthen GRSE's order book, which had fallen below Rs 20,000 crore, while providing substantial work to GSL as well.

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