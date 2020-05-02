Indian Navy rehearses off Mumbai coast for armed forces' COVID-19 tribute

As armed forces are planning to a flypast of the IAF aircraft on Sunday and carry out petal drop to salute the brave COVID-19 warriors who have been working tirelessly during the coronavirus crisis in India. Indian Navy will join the Air Force and Army to honour the coronawarrior with special lighting on naval ships at the Mumbai coast.

The Naval forces conducted a rehearsal on Saturday at the Mumbai coast.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry on Saturday issued a press release stating, "The planned flypast of the aircraft of the Indian Air Force tomorrow is to salute the brave COVID-19 warriors who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times of Coronavirus pandemic."

The aerial salute to Corona Warriors will be planned over Delhi between 10 am -10:30 am. Fighter aircraft formations, comprising of Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over Rajpath and will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents from rooftops.

"Additionally, helicopters are planned to carry out petal drop over Police War Memorial at 0900 hours followed by Delhi hospitals involved in providing relief to patients of COVID-19 between 10 am - 10:30 am," the statement reads further.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage