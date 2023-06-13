Follow us on Image Source : LOCKHEED MARTIN Indian Navy's new killer 'Romeo'

The induction of the MH-60 Romeo helicopters into the Indian Navy's fleet has significant implications in the context of the Indo-China rivalry in the Indian Ocean region. The Indian government ordered 24 MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopters for Indian Navy in 2020 at a cost of more than 14000 crores. According to US government by 2025 all 24 helicopters will be delivered. Recently the Indian Navy's MH-60 Romeo helicopter successfully landed for the first time on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, making it a significant milestone.

Anti-Submarine Warfare Dominance

The Indian Ocean region is witnessing increased submarine activities, including those conducted by China. The MH-60 Romeo helicopters bring advanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities to the Indian Navy. With their state-of-the-art sensors, sonar systems, and torpedoes, these helicopters can effectively detect and track submarines, giving India a crucial edge in countering Chinese submarine operations in the region. This dominance in anti-submarine warfare enhances India's maritime security and strengthens its position vis-à-vis China.

Protection of Sea Lanes

The Indian Ocean serves as a vital trade route for countries in the Indo-Pacific, including India and China. The MH-60 Romeo helicopters' anti-surface warfare capabilities enable the Indian Navy to protect crucial sea lanes and chokepoints, ensuring the safe passage of trade and commercial vessels. By deterring any potential Chinese naval aggression or interference, the Indian Navy can maintain its dominance over these strategic maritime routes, thereby safeguarding India's economic interests and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of trade.

Surveillance and Maritime Domain Awareness

The MH-60 Romeo helicopters significantly enhance India's surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. Equipped with advanced sensors and radar systems, they can conduct extensive surveillance missions, monitor maritime activities, and gather real-time intelligence. This enhanced maritime domain awareness allows India to closely monitor Chinese naval movements, identify any potential threats, and respond proactively to maintain its strategic advantage in the region.

Strategic Reach and Power Projection

The extended operational range of the MH-60 Romeo helicopters enables the Indian Navy to project power further into the Indian Ocean region. This increased reach allows for greater coverage of maritime areas, expanding India's sphere of influence and reinforcing its deterrence capabilities against potential Chinese aggression. The helicopters can conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, and strike operations, thereby enhancing India's ability to respond rapidly to any hostile actions by China or any other adversaries in the region.

International Cooperation and Coalition Operations

The interoperability of the MH-60 Romeo helicopters with allied forces, including the United States Navy, opens avenues for international cooperation and coalition operations. In the context of the Indo-China rivalry, this interoperability strengthens India's strategic partnerships, allowing for joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and coordinated maritime operations. Such collaborations bolster India's capacity to counter Chinese naval expansion and maintain a balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.



The induction of MH-60 Romeo helicopters significantly bolsters the Indian Navy's military power in the Indian Ocean region, particularly in the context of the Indo-China rivalry. These helicopters provide India with a formidable advantage in anti-submarine warfare, protect critical sea lanes, enhance surveillance capabilities, extend strategic reach, and foster international cooperation. By deploying these advanced naval assets, India reinforces its position as a regional maritime power and safeguards its national security interests in the face of growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean.

ALSO READ | Indian Navy conducts twin-carrier CBG operations with over 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea | WATCH

ALSO READ | Indian Navy's INS Mormugao successfully intercepts supersonic sea-skimming target | Watch

Latest India News