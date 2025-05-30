'Indian Navy may open attack this time if Pak...': Rajnath Singh's stern message to Islamabad from INS Vikrant Addressing the Indian Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant, the Raksha Mantri stressed that Pakistan needs to understand clearly that the "dangerous game" of terrorism that it has been playing since its independence against India is over.

Goa:

In an interaction with naval warriors on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa coast, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent a stern warning to Islamabad, saying India will not hesitate to use the methods to deal with terrorism that Pakistan cannot even think of. He hailed the "silent service" of the Indian Navy, saying, "The Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. By remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in keeping the Pakistani army tied down."

'Imagine what would happen if Indian Navy...': Rajnath Singh

He added, "By remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in tying down the Pakistani army. Just imagine what would happen when the one who can keep a country's army 'locked in a bottle' even by remaining silent speaks?"

"This time Pakistan did not have to face the firepower of the Indian Navy, but the world knows that if Pakistan makes any unholy move this time, then it is possible that this time the opening may be at the hands of our Navy," the defence minister further added.

Pakistan's dangerous game over: Defence Minister

He stressed that Pakistan needs to understand clearly that the "dangerous game" of terrorism that it has been playing since its independence against India is over.

Operation Sindoor is not just a military action but India's frontal assault against terrorism, he said.

The Raksha Mantri also underscored the admission made by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif regarding India's BrahMos strikes, saying, "Just yesterday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan reiterated this point, but India has clearly said that if there are talks, it will be on terrorism and PoK. If Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice can be done."

'We will use every method to tackle terrorism', says Raksha Mantri

"We will use every method against terrorism that Pakistan can think of, but we will not hesitate to use those methods also which Pakistan cannot even think of," he said.

Operation Sindoor not only sent a clear message to terrorists but also to their patrons, who nurture them, he added. On our own terms, we halted our military actions, the defence minister said.

Rajnath Singh asked Pakistan to uproot the nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands, and it can start by handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India.