Indian Navy's Marine Commando Chandaka Govind dies during free fall training of special forces.

A Marine Commando of the Indian Navy Chandaka Govind today (April 5) lost his life during free-fall training of the special forces.

"The Navy Petty Officer carried out a para jump from a military transport aircraft from Panagarh, West Bengal and lost his life during free-fall training of Special Forces," an official from the Indian Navy said.

Further details are awaited in this incident.

