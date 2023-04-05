Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
Indian Navy's Marine Commando Chandaka Govind dies during free fall training of special forces

"The Navy Petty Officer carried out a para jump from a military transport aircraft from Panagarh, West Bengal and lost his life during free-fall training of Special Forces," an official from the Indian Navy said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Panagarh (WB) Updated on: April 05, 2023 20:44 IST
Indian Navy's Marine Commando Chandaka Govind dies during free fall training of special forces.

A Marine Commando of the Indian Navy Chandaka Govind today (April 5) lost his life during free-fall training of the special forces.

"The Navy Petty Officer carried out a para jump from a military transport aircraft from Panagarh, West Bengal and lost his life during free-fall training of Special Forces," an official from the Indian Navy said. 

Further details are awaited in this incident. 

