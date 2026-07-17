Indian Navy gets another MH-60R Seahawk: Why the multi-role maritime helicopter's delivery matters

New Delhi:

In a huge boost to the India-US defence partnership, an MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter was delivered to the Indian Navy last week, with two more expected to arrive this week. Responding to the development, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, called the announcement “excellent news” for the partnership between the democracies.

The US Embassy in India said another MH-60R Seahawk, developed by Lockheed Martin, had been delivered to the Indian Navy in Kochi last week.

Announcing the development on X, Gor wrote, “Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the U.S.-India defense partnership growing stronger.”

What is the MH-60R Seahawk?

The MH-60R Seahawk is a multi-role maritime helicopter capable of anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface missions, search-and-rescue, surveillance, and ship-based operations. Equipped with long-range sensors and compatible weapons, it enhances India's ability to detect submarines, protect sea lanes, support carrier groups, and respond to maritime threats.

The helicopter was originally designed for the US Navy to replace older models, with the helicopter built to handle both land and sea operations.

Beyond direct combat roles like electronic communication jamming, the helicopter can also be used for search and rescue operations, medical evacuations, logistical support, and surveillance flights.

When was it ordered and inducted?

India purchased the helicopters under a Foreign Military Sales agreement in 2020. It was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2021, with deliveries beginning soon after, and the first squadron, INAS 334, was commissioned at INS Garuda in Kochi, marking a pivotal moment in India's defence modernisation journey.

Was the MH-60R Seahawk used in Operation Sindoor?

In December 2025, following the commissioning of the second squadron to operate the helicopter, former Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said MH-60R helicopters were used during Operation Sindoor, and they "did what they were supposed to do."

At the time, he also praised the MH-60R and expressed enthusiasm about the deal with the US to procure 24 additional helicopters. "MH-60R is a very potent platform, well-proven. We are very happy that we signed the contract for the induction of 24 MH-60R," he said.

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