Indian Navy foils pirate attack in Gulf of Aden, secures merchant vessel and crew

Aden (Yemen):

The Indian Navy successfully responded to a piracy incident involving a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden, helping secure the ship and its crew before it safely continued its journey. The incident took place on July 1, when MV Golden Arsenal, a bulk carrier sailing under the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines, reported an attempted pirate attack while travelling from Aden, Yemen. The vessel was located around 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti when the attack was reported through the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

Following the alert, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand, a mission-deployed stealth frigate operating in the region, was tasked to respond to the crisis. The warship quickly moved towards the merchant vessel to provide assistance and assess the situation.

All 21 onboard safe

The cargo ship had 21 crew members on board, including one Indian national. According to the crew, the bridge superstructure and nearby sections of the vessel suffered damage during the incident. As a precaution, all crew members took shelter inside the ship's citadel, where they remained safe.

On the morning of July 2, a boarding team from INS Trikand boarded MV Golden Arsenal to carry out a detailed search and ensure that the vessel was secure. The inspection found no suspicious persons on board. After the ship was declared safe, the crew left the citadel and, together with the Indian Navy team, began assessing the damage to the vessel.

Vessel allowed to continue voyage after comprehensive review

To strengthen the operation, the Indian Navy also deployed a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for aerial surveillance and reconnaissance. The aircraft monitored the surrounding area, improving maritime awareness and supporting the anti-piracy mission.

After confirming that there was no remaining threat, INS Trikand completed its anti-piracy operation. MV Golden Arsenal later resumed its onward voyage.

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to protecting merchant ships, tackling piracy and ensuring the safety of seafarers in the Indian Ocean Region, regardless of their nationality. The operation reflects India's continued efforts to maintain maritime security and support safe commercial shipping in the region.

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