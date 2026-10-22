Indian Navy conducts Rafale-M take-off and landing trials from INS Vikrant in Goa

Panaji:

The trials of Rafale-M (marine) fighter aircraft are being conducted from the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, in Goa. The objective of these tests is to assess the aircraft's capabilities for take-off and landing from an aircraft carrier. India has signed an agreement with France for the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter aircraft. These include 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater aircraft. Their delivery is expected by late 2028 or early 2029.

The induction of the Rafale-M into the naval fleet will bolster the combat capability of INS Vikrant and provide a new boost to India’s maritime air power in the Indian Ocean region. The Rafale-M is a carrier-based, twin-engine, multirole combat aircraft manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation. India has selected it to bolster the strength of its Navy. It has a maximum speed of approximately Mach 1.8, a length of about 15.3 meters, and is powered by two M88 turbofan engines from the company Safran. It is available in both single-seat and twin-seat versions.

The most significant feature of the Rafale-M is its capability to operate from aircraft carriers. It is equipped with robust landing gear, a specialized landing hook, and a reinforced airframe, enabling it to take off from an aircraft carrier and perform safe landings with the aid of an arrestor wire. India plans to operate this aircraft from its aircraft carriers, such as INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. In this context, operational trials on board these Indian carriers are crucial.

The Rafale-M is equipped with the RBE2 AESA radar from Thales, which assists in detecting and tracking both aerial and surface targets. It also features the SPECTRA electronic warfare system, which aids in the identification of—and warning against—radar and other threats, while providing electronic countermeasures. This helps enhance the aircraft's survivability when operating amidst enemy air defenses.

When it comes to weaponry, air-to-air missiles such as the Meteor and MICA are significant components of the Rafale’s arsenal. The Meteor is designed to target enemy combat aircraft beyond visual range, while the MICA also plays a crucial role in aerial combat.

Furthermore, long-range air-to-surface cruise missiles like the SCALP, as well as a 30mm cannon, are among the key capabilities of the Rafale family. In an appropriate configuration, anti-ship weapons can also be employed. However, before assuming that all these weapons are included in the Indian Navy’s Rafale-M package, it is necessary to examine the status of the contract and operational certification.

The Rafale-M is also capable of in-flight refueling, which allows for extended mission duration and increased operational reach. With its advanced sensors, electronic warfare suites, and network-centric capabilities, it can play a crucial role in maritime air defense, operations against enemy vessels, and long-range missions.

An agreement worth approximately ₹63,000 crore was signed between India and France on April 28, 2025. Under this agreement, 26 Rafale-M aircraft are to be procured for the Indian Navy, comprising 22 single-seater combat aircraft and four twin-seater trainer aircraft. The agreement sets a target to complete the delivery of the aircraft by 2030.

Overall, the Rafale-M represents a significant step toward strengthening the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier-based combat capabilities. Its actual operational effectiveness will depend on its successful integration with Indian aircraft carriers, the available weaponry, and other naval platforms.

Also Read:

IAF to showcase 'Wings Over Ganges' aerial display in Varanasi with formidable fighter jets, PM Modi to attend