Indian Navy completes 4th phase of sea trials for Indigenous Aircraft Carrier

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The warship, with a displacement of 37,500 tonnes, Vikrant has put India in a select league.

The Indigenpous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) completed its fourth phase of sea trials on Sunday, the Indian Navy informed. During the drill, trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard were undertaken. The trials took place ahead of the scheduled commissioning into the Indian Navy on August 15.

The Indian Navy in its statement said, “During the sea trials integrated trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken.”

"The IAC delivery is being targeted in the end of this month followed by its commissioning in August 2022 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", said Indian Navy.

Image Source : ANIThe IAC has been named after the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant operated by the navy from 1961 to 1997.

The ship has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built at the state-owned Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The warship, with a displacement of 37,500 tonnes, Vikrant has put India in a select league -- only the US, the UK, Russia, France and China have the capability to build aircraft carriers.

Image Source : ANIIt will operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters.

It will operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters and the indigenous advanced light helicopters. It has been named after the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant operated by the navy from 1961 to 1997.

ALSO READ | DRDO, Army successfully test indigenous ATGM missile from Karakoram range | WATCH

ALSO READ | India's indigenous drones set to take flight but concerns remain: Experts

Latest India News