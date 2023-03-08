Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing on water off Mumbai coast; crew rescued

Timely action by the rescue team saved the lives of crew members and brought them to the Navy's helicopter base INS Shikra and later they were medically examined.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Raju Kumar | Mumbai
Updated on: March 08, 2023 14:13 IST
The chopper made an emergency landing to avoid an accident.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI The chopper made an emergency landing to avoid an accident.

Three-member crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft after an Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.

"An Indian Navy ALH on a routine flying mission off Mumbai experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height. The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of a swift Rescue Operation. They were brought to the Navy's helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. All three are safe. The ditched helicopter deployed its emergency flotation gear and efforts are underway to salvage it. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Navy sources said.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of the crew of three by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Spokesperson Navy tweeted.

“ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Rescuers swug into action after the information about the landing,” the official said.

“Ditching” refers to an emergency landing on water.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.

(With PTI input)

