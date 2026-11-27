Indian student Raul John Aju, who attended the AI ​​Journey 2026 Summit in Moscow, Russia's capital, left such an impression that even Russian President Vladimir Putin couldn't help but praise the teenager. In front of Putin and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Indian student explained how AI can support every child's education according to their needs. Afterwards, Putin linked the Indian student Raul's work to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. He said such initiatives help youth find their own solutions.

AI Journey Conference was held from November 26 to 28, 2026, in Moscow, focusing on how artificial intelligence shapes society, business, and science. Over 300 experts from India, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia and Brazil, among others, participated in the conference.

Gives an example of a class of 40 children

At the AI ​​Journey 2026 Summit, Rahul John Aju, founder and Chief Technology Officer of Kochi-based AIRealm Technologies, explained that he himself learned AI through games. Some children may understand math more easily through pictures, while others may learn through videos or games. Raul asked how a teacher in a class of 40 students could teach each child according to their learning style. According to Raul, AI can help teachers in this task. He cited the example of a village child who, through an AI tutor, can understand any subject in their own language.

Raul has taught AI to 5 lakh people

Indian student Raul said he has taught AI to nearly 5,00,000 people. He also talked about creating an app that tailors AI learning to students' needs. According to Raul, teachers play a crucial role in fostering children's curiosity and teaching them to develop their own ideas.

Putin asked Raul about his dependence on AI

Putin questioned how young people would perceive their own understanding if they left even the tasks of thinking and writing to AI. Citing the example of a calculator, Raul said that children should first understand the foundations of a subject. After that, they can advance their work through AI.

Following the meeting, Aju asked Putin for a selfie, and the Russian president readily obliged.

"Still trying to process this. From being a little kid making videos for fun to meeting President Putin at 17, life has given me opportunities I never even knew to dream of," Aju posted on social media.

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