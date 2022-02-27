Indian Embassy in Kyiv issues important advisory for Indians in Ukraine. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues advisory for Indians.

Indian students, nationals are stranded in war-torn Ukraine as a Russian invasion bid continues amid intense street fighting. The Indian government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back all stranded students from Ukraine through two countries including Romania and Hungary as direct flights cannot enter Ukraine since air space is closed. Air India and IndiGo airlines are conducting rescue flights to bring back stranded Indians, the cost of which is being borne by the government. Though a couple of flights have evacuated many Indian students, there are still thousands of them who are still stranded. The Embassy of India in Kyiv meanwhile has issued an advisory for them to keep Indians updated. Check details here.

Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and Hungary. We are continuously exploring & working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens.

Based on latest inputs, intense fighting is underway in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv. It is reiterated, Indian Nationals in these cities, and other cities wherever curfew has been applied, are NOT advised to venture towards railway stations until curfew has been lifted and considerable civilian movement is renewed.

As and when curfew is lifted, and there is considerable movement of people in your respective neighbourhoods, Indian Nationals are advised to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards the Western regions.

The transportation mode of Railways is operational and safer. If tickets are available on regular trains, they may be booked. In addition, Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on first come first serve basis at the Railway Station and for which tickets are not required.

The schedule of trains can be seen at the website https://www.uz.gov.ua/. It is also advised to check the Digital Boards at Railways Stations, because they are the most updated and trustworthy.

In addition, announcements are being made at Railway Stations on real time basis. Indian Nationals are advised to travel in groups, and in case of individuals, you are advised to identify other fellow. Indian Nationals and travel together with them.

Preference at railway stations is being given to children, women and elderly people.

People can follow the telegram channel (https://t.me/UkrzalInfo) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Ukrzaliznytsia/) of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railway) for latest information on trains operation.

Embassy of India is closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities requesting the safety of our citizens.

Please stay calm and safe. Carry only essentials in a rucksack/bag. Wear heavy winter clothing for warmth at night, and if possible a blanket and essential medicines. Carry cash as much as possible.

Those who judge that the situation is not conducive for travel, or are unable to leave due to any reason, may wait until further developments, may also plan accordingly by remaining in groups, keeping enough essentials, following existing instructions on safety and security.

