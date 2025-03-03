Indian dairy manufacturer’s largest Paneer slab weighing 205.4 kg sets Guinness World Records The entire 205.4 kg slab of paneer was distributed to NGOs and community kitchens across the country, ensuring that this historic moment also contributed to those in need.

Indian dairy manufacturer Ananda Dairy secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by producing the world’s largest slab of Paneer (cottage cheese), weighing an extraordinary 205.4 kilograms. The historical feat achieved by the dairy based out of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr was accomplished at the company’s Khairpur Village manufacturing facility in Khairabad on February 27.

This giant block of paneer was then carefully weighed and certified by the Guinness World Records officials. Crafted using 100% pure milk, the giant paneer block met the highest hygiene standards, ensuring it satisfied strict benchmarks for taste, texture, and freshness.

"At Ananda, we have always been passionate about pushing the boundaries of dairy excellence. This record is a testament not just to our capabilities but to our dedication to purity, and we are thrilled to share this moment of pride with the world," said RadheyShyam Dixit, chairman and founder of Ananda Dairy.

The entire 205.4 kg slab of paneer was distributed to NGOs and community kitchens across the country, ensuring that this historic moment also contributed to those in need.

This landmark achievement marks another milestone in Ananda’s ongoing journey to set new benchmarks in the dairy industry. Ananda is a renowned name in the Indian dairy industry, known for its commitment to producing high-quality dairy products with an emphasis on purity, freshness and innovation.

With a legacy of excellence and a passion for setting new industry benchmarks, Ananda continues to be a trusted brand for consumers across the country.

