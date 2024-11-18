India rescues seven fishermen detained by Pakistan Maritime Agency, asserts 'under no circumstances...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen

In a significant development, the Indian Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen from a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship after a mid-sea chase near the maritime boundary line.

According to the information released, the incident pertains to Sunday (November 17) afternoon, when the Coast Guard commenced their rescue operation after they claimed to have received a distress signal from an Indian fishing boat operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ). The authorities mentioned that, immediately alerted with the distressed signal, the Coast Guard authorities dispatched a ship on the rescue mission, wherein they persuaded the PMSA ship to release the Indian fisherman.

ICG releases a statement over the incident

In an elaborate release, the ICG mentioned that they successfully rescued seven Indian fishermen after they were apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary.

''Despite efforts by the PMSA ship to retreat, ICG Ship intercepted the PMSA ship and persuaded them to relieve Indian fishermen. The ICG ship was able to retrieve the seven fishermen safely, who were all found to be in stable medical condition. Unfortunately, the Indian fishing boat Kal Bhairav was reported to have been damaged and sunk during the incident," the ICG in a statement said.

"The ICG Ship returned to Okha Harbour on November 18, where a joint investigation involving the ICG, State Police, intelligence agencies, and Fisheries authorities was undertaken to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision and the subsequent rescue operation," it added.





ICGS Agrim was after the Pakistani ship for over two hours

Meanwhile, speaking of the development, defense officials mentioned that the ICGS chased the Pakistani ship for over two hours before they rescued the Indian fishermen.

They stated, "Indian Coast Guard ship Agrim deployed close to the maritime boundary line with Pakistan chased the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship PMS Nusrat after a chase of around two hours and clearly told them that under no condition, it would allow the Pakistani ship to take away Indian fishermen from fishing boat Kaal Bhairav from Indian waters."