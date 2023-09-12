Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded fishing vessel, crew near Andaman and Nicobar

Follow us on Image Source : X/ ANDAMAN & NICOBAR COMMAND Distressed fishing vessel

A distressed fishing vessel with nine crew members onboard, 50 nautical miles from Indira Point, was towed to Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Command said on Tuesday (September 12).

Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran approached the fishing vessel BHASKAR III for assistance.

“Distressed fishing vessel BHASKAR III, 50 nautical miles from Indira Point with 9 crew members onboard was detected by Andaman and Nicobar Command Dornier aircraft. Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajkiran mobilised for assistance which towed her to Campbell Bay,” the Andaman and Nicobar Command said.

The command lauded the Indian Coast Guard for swift action.

