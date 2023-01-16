Indian Coast Guard evacuates 511 stranded pilgrims off Kakdwip in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Coast Guard rescues pilgrims who were stranded at sea off Kakdwip in West Bengal.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued about 511 pilgrims stranded at sea in two different ferries, off Kakdwip in West Bengal. Around 9 am today, a message was received from District Magistrate; South 24 Paraganas at Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 8(Haldia), intimating about the grounding of two ferries at sea near Kakdwip. The ferry vessels namely MV Lcchamati and MV Agramati were ferrying about 600 pilgrims from Ganga Sagar Mela at Sagar Island to Kakdwip.

Upon receipt of the information, the operations team of the Coast Guard swung into action and after ascertaining the position immediately dispatched two ACVs (Hovercraft) from Haldia and Frazerganj to provide rescue assistance. The ACVs arrived at the incident site around 9:45 am and post assessing the on-scene situation, an evacuation plan was finalized. Simultaneously a Coast Guard Team also went to the stranded vessels to pacify the people. Thereafter the pilgrims were briefed about the evacuation plan.

The hovercrafts started evacuating personnel to the nearest point at Kakdwip around 10 a.m. The hovercrafts completed evacuating all the 511 pilgrims onboard both ferries by 1 pm. The Indian Coast Guard during the annual 'Ganga Sagar Mela' which was held from 08-16 Jan 23, deployed seaborne units at various strategic locations to ensure the safety & security of personnel during the Mela. Two Hovercrafts carried out extensive shallow water patrol to provide safety and security cover round the clock.

Besides this, seaward surveillance was also undertaken by Coast Guard Aircraft & Ships. Since the commencement of the 'Ganga Sagar Mela,' a rapid lifesaving action team of Divers with a Gemini boat was also positioned at the Mela site to ensure the safety of pilgrims during Holi bath in the sea/ river confluence. Additionally, an Indian Coast Guard team headed by one officer from Coast Guard Station Frazerganj was positioned at Sagar Island for co-ordination with the state administration and supervise seafront safety and security aspects. ​The Indian Coast Guard thus reiterated its commitment to the safety of lives at sea and ensuring nil loss of life.

