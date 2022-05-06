Indian climber dies while ascending Mt Kanchenjunga at 8200m

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Iyer's climbing guide had repeatedly asked him to descend but he refused to adhere to his call, Sherpa claimed.

Highlights Indian climber from Maharashtra died while ascending Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal

Narayanan Iyer died at a height of at 8,200m

Other climbers who scaled mountain descended to the base camp

An Indian climber died while ascending Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal, a media report said.

Narayanan Iyer from Maharashtra, died on Thursday at a height of at 8,200m when he was heading for the summit point of the world's third highest peak,The Himalayan Times quoted Pasang Sherpa, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure, as saying.

Sherpa said the incident occurred when the 52-year-old climber refused to descend even after he fell ill while ending the climb.

Iyer's climbing guide had repeatedly asked him to descend but he refused to adhere to his call, Sherpa claimed.

Other climbers who scaled mountain are now descending to the base camp from Camp IV, he added.

