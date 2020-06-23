Indian-Chinese soldiers clash in snow-covered high-altitude region in Sikkim | Watch

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Indian-Chinese soldiers clash in the snow-covered high-altitude region in Sikkim.

Days after Indo-China clash in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, an undated video of soldiers of both the armies, has surfaced showing Chinese soldiers being punched by Indian soldiers in a snow-covered high-altitude face-off in Sikkim.

In the video, 'go back-go back, don't fight' rants are being heard. Soldiers of both the armies are seen pushing each other, while Chinese soldiers are seen being dominated by Indian soldiers. It is not yet confirmed when the incident took place.

China agrees to step back in Galwan

Meanwhile, China has agreed to step back in the Galwan valley after the Corps Commander level talks in Modlo which took place in cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere during which both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage.

Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides. The development has come when Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane has also left for Leh to take stock of the situation.

The Indian delegation at the nearly 11-hour talks was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin.

The talks were held in the midst of escalating tension between the two countries following the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

