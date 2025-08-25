Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla felicitated by CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow after successful ISS mission Shukla returned to Lucknow for the first time in nearly a year-and-a-half, making his homecoming as momentous as his journey beyond the earth’s orbit

Lucknow:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla visited Lucknow on Monday, where he was warmly felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Accompanied by his family, Shukla's visit marked a historic moment for the city, as it was his first return after completing his successful mission at the International Space Station (ISS). The meeting, which celebrated Shukla's extraordinary achievements in space exploration, was a moment of pride for both Lucknow and the nation. CM Adityanath commended Shukla's accomplishments, acknowledging his contribution to India's growing space presence.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hails Shukla's return

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed his excitement about Shubhanshu Shukla’s return to Lucknow, calling it a historic day for the city. "It is a big day for Lucknow as one of our own, a son of India and a son of Lucknow, has returned after conquering space. Since his return from space, the people of Lucknow have been eagerly awaiting this moment. Today, that moment has finally arrived, and we warmly welcome Shubhanshu Shukla," Pathak stated.

Shubhanshu Shukla inspires school children

During his visit to his alma mater, City Montessori School in Lucknow, Shubhanshu Shukla addressed students with an inspiring speech. He shared his experience of returning from space and how the excitement of the children energised him despite his exhaustion. "This morning, I was quite tired, but then I saw you all standing on the streets since 7:30 AM, excited and full of energy. Seeing you all, drenched in sweat and smiling, erased all my fatigue. To succeed, one only needs determination. I believe the future is incredibly bright. We are in the right place, at the right time, with the right opportunities," he said.

He further shared an interesting observation about his conversations at the International Space Station (ISS), revealing that while everyone asked him about how life was in space, no one ever asked him about space itself. Instead, he was often asked about how to become an astronaut. This, he said, showed the direction of young minds towards greater aspirations. He encouraged students to aim high and pursue their dreams, emphasising the importance of aspiration.

Shukla also shared that India has set ambitious goals, including a vision to land on the Moon by 2040, underlining that such dreams are well within reach.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

Shubhanshu Shukla is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force and an astronaut who participated in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He is the second Indian to visit space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984. Shukla’s journey marks a significant milestone in India’s growing presence in space exploration.

His achievement not only brings pride to India but also inspires the next generation of dreamers, showing that with dedication and hard work, the stars are within reach.