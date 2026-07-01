Indian Army to move from 'Jai to Vijay' says General Dhiraj Seth in first address as Army Chief

New Delhi:

General Dhiraj Seth has officially assumed office as the 31st Chief of the Indian Army. Delivering his first address after taking charge, he described the moment as one of “pride and humility” and said he was committed to serving the nation with the core values of duty, honour and national first. Beginning his speech with “Jai Hind,” the Army Chief thanked the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for their trust and support, and paid tribute to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in service of the country.

General Seth said the Indian Army will now move forward with a clear guiding philosophy, “From Jai to Vijay.” He said this approach will combine inspiration with operational excellence, ensuring the force remains ready to meet present and future security challenges.

He said the Indian Army remains a battle-hardened and combat-ready force capable of handling any situation along the borders or within evolving security environments.

Focus on modernisation and future ready force

Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, the Army Chief stressed the need for modernization and adoption of advanced technologies. He said the Army will focus on building a technologically empowered force that is prepared for future challenges.

He added that innovation, transformation and faster adaptation will be key priorities in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.

VIJAY vision outlined for Indian Army

General Seth introduced a structured vision named “VIJAY,” which outlines the Army’s key priorities going forward.

V – Vigilance: Maintaining high operational readiness and strong monitoring of borders and emerging threats.

I – Innovation and Transformation: Encouraging new ideas in combat strategies and integrating modern technology to adapt to changing warfare.

J – Jointness and Integration: Strengthening coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with a broader whole-of-nation approach to national security.

A – Atmanirbharta: Promoting indigenous defence production and reducing dependence on foreign systems to build self-reliance.

Y – Yodha First: Prioritising the welfare, training and empowerment of every soldier, from Agniveers to veterans.

Army fully prepared for any challenge

Reaffirming confidence in the force, General Seth said the Indian Army is fully prepared to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests at all times. He also acknowledged the contributions of previous Army leadership, including outgoing Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and said their work would continue to guide the force.

Concluding his address, the Army Chief said the vision of “From Jai to Vijay” will serve as the foundation for the Army’s future journey. He said it blends the spirit of national pride with a commitment to decisive victory, ensuring the Indian Army remains strong, modern and future-ready.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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