Indian Army to host United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' Chiefs' Conclave in New Delhi The UNTCC Chiefs' Conclave acts as a crucial platform for improving collaboration among United Nations troop-contributing countries, especially in the face of increasingly complex global security challenges.

New Delhi:

New Delhi will host the prestigious United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave from October 14 to 16, convened by the Indian Army. The event will see senior military leaders from 32 UN troop-contributing nations come together for dialogue on peacekeeping operations worldwide. Delegations are expected to arrive on October 13 (Monday) for this high-level gathering that aims to discuss operational challenges, evolving security threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making, and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping missions. As one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces, India is providing this platform to share best practices and foster greater cooperation among global partners.​

Key participants and agenda

The conclave will include representatives from countries including Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Uruguay, and Vietnam. Distinguished speakers will include India’s Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Shri S. Jaishankar, and UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix. The three-day program features plenary sessions where chiefs and heads of delegations present viewpoints, exhibition of defence technologies for capacity building, bilateral meetings, and cultural exchanges to foster mutual understanding.​

India's commitment to global peacekeeping

The conclave highlights India’s steadfast commitment to global peace, stability, and prosperity, reflecting the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- meaning “the world is one family.” Hosting this forum underscores India’s role as a major and responsible partner in UN peacekeeping efforts, emphasizing cooperation, innovation, and shared responsibility. The event symbolizes collective resolve to address complex international security challenges and to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of peacekeeping missions around the world.​

Significance for International Cooperation

As global security situations grow increasingly complex, the UNTCC Chiefs' Conclave serves as a beacon for enhanced collaboration among troop-contributing countries to the United Nations. The forum supports initiatives such as interoperability improvements, technology-enabled operations, and the safety and well-being of peacekeepers during their missions. The conclave will also provide opportunities for military leadership to engage in bilateral discussions, fostering trust and operational synergy among member nations, ultimately contributing to more effective UN peace operations.​

This landmark gathering continues India’s tradition of leadership in international peacekeeping and reflects its civilisational values of peace, inclusivity, and cooperation for global good.​