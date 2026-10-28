Indian Army to get 335 more K9 Vajra-T howitzers for deployment along China, Pakistan borders

New Delhi:

In a major boost to the Indian Army's artillery capabilities along the borders with Pakistan and China, the Defence Ministry has cleared a proposal to procure 335 additional K9 Vajra-T self-propelled howitzers. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the procurement to strengthen the Army's artillery regiments. The Army currently operates five regiments of K9 Vajra-T howitzers.

These artillery systems have been developed with the capability to be deployed across diverse environments, ranging from desert regions to challenging, high-altitude terrain. The K9 Vajra-T is based on the K9 Thunder technology developed by the South Korean company Hanwha. In India, it is manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

K9 Vajra-T howitzers equipped with 155 mm, 52-caliber gun barrel

Produced through indigenous manufacturing and technical collaboration, these guns play a crucial role in enhancing the Indian Army's strike capability.

The K9 Vajra-T is equipped with a 155mm, 52-caliber gun barrel. Weighing approximately 50 tons, this self-propelled artillery system is capable of rapidly repositioning itself and delivering effective fire against enemy positions. It has a firing rate of approximately 6 to 8 rounds per minute, with an operational range of about 40 to 50 kilometers, depending on the type of ammunition used and the prevailing conditions.

The procurement of an additional 335 K9 Vajra-T units will further strengthen the Indian Army's artillery capabilities. This system is particularly significant for modern warfare, as it enables rapid firing, precise targeting of enemy positions, and effective support for military operations across diverse geographical terrains.

Indian Army, IAF to procure around 200 LUH

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and the Air Force are moving forward with plans to replace their aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. As part of this initiative, both services may place orders for approximately 200 indigenous Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), currently being developed by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Indian Armed Forces require a total of about 400 light helicopters. These are used for transporting troops and military equipment to high-altitude, inaccessible terrain, as well as for surveillance and other tactical operations. Such helicopters play a critical role, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas.

Earlier, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted approval for the procurement of 200 Light Multirole Helicopters (LMRH). Following this, the Indian Army has indicated that it will initiate the procurement process by issuing tenders. The acquisition of these indigenous helicopters will help replace the aging helicopter fleets of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. Furthermore, it will bolster the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) initiative in the defence sector and reduce reliance on foreign-made platforms.

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