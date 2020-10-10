Image Source : ANI Indian Army thwarts attempts by Pak-backed terrorists to smuggle weapons from PoJK

The Indian Army on Friday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists to smuggle weapons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, and 240 AK rifle ammunition have been recovered.

The Army troops detected movement on the banks of the Kishen Ganga river in Keran sector, and launched a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police soon after. Army sources revealed about 2-3 terrorists were seen trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from far bank of the river, following which troops rushed and recovered arms.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage