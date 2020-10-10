Saturday, October 10, 2020
     
Indian Army thwarts attempts by Pak-backed terrorists to smuggle weapons from PoJK

The Indian Army on Friday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists to smuggle weapons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).   

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2020 11:29 IST
Image Source : ANI

The Indian Army on Friday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists to smuggle weapons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). 

Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, and 240 AK rifle ammunition have been recovered. 

The Army troops detected movement on the banks of the Kishen Ganga river in Keran sector, and launched a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police soon after. Army sources revealed about 2-3 terrorists were seen trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from far bank of the river, following which troops rushed and recovered arms.

