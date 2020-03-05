Indian Army targets Pakistan's positions with anti-tank guided missiles; responds to ceasefire violations

Image Source : PTI A file photo (PTI)

The Indian Army on Thursday employed the use of anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH Indian Army Sources: Army troops recently used anti-tank guided missiles & artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector. This was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into Indian territory in J&K. pic.twitter.com/oHuglG0iQL — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Army sources were quoted as saying by the news agency that the Indian Army action was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.