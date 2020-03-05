Indian Army targets Pakistan's positions with anti-tank guided missiles; responds to ceasefire violations

Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 05, 2020 19:54 IST
A file photo (PTI)

The Indian Army on Thursday employed the use of anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

Army sources were quoted as saying by the news agency that the Indian Army action was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

