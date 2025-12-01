Indian Army successfully conducts combat launch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile: All you need to know The Indian Army successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile in a combat launch over the Bay of Bengal, reinforcing India's precision strike capabilities. The missile's proven performance has triggered major export interest and strengthened India’s defence self-reliance.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army's Southern Command on Monday successfully conducted a combat launch of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile over the Bay of Bengal, marking another powerful boost to India's long-range strike capability and defence self-reliance. The missile hit its target with high accuracy, strengthening India's reputation for precision warfare and advanced missile technology. In a statement, the Southern Command said, "The Indian Army's BrahMos roared across the Bay of Bengal in a combat launch, showcasing unmatched precision, speed and destructive prowess. The missile hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming India's ability to deliver decisive long-range precision strikes. This successful launch by Southern Command is a powerful testament to India's growing Aatmanirbharta in defence and the Army's unflinching readiness to meet future operational challenges. A compelling demonstration of advanced technology, steadfast resolve and the unwavering spirit of a Battle Ready Bharat."

BrahMos: India's supersonic powerhouse

The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, remains one of the most formidable weapons in India's arsenal and is operational across the Army, Navy and Air Force. During the four-day conflict in May, the missile was used to strike Pakistani air bases, cantonments and other strategic military assets with notable impact. The weapon system has gained international attention after its precise deployment during Operation Sindoor, where it neutralised several Pakistani air bases and kept them out of operation for days. This successful combat performance has significantly elevated global demand.

India poised to seal major export deals

India is now on the verge of finalising defence export deals worth approximately USD 450 million to supply BrahMos missiles to friendly nations. "The deals worth around USD 450 million are expected to be signed in the near future and are in final stages at the moment. These deals are expected to be followed by many more as there is big interest in the missiles by many other countries from across the globe," news agency ANI reported citing defence sources. The missile was prominently showcased at the Dubai Air Show, drawing considerable interest from multiple foreign buyers. Following its wartime success, the Defence Ministry approved major new procurements of BrahMos systems for the Indian Navy's warships as well as ground and air variants for the Indian Air Force. The Navy plans to upgrade its Veer-class ships with BrahMos systems, while the Air Force continues to use the missile with its Su-30MKI fleet.

National praise and strategic impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently applauded the missile's remarkable performance, saying, "During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles." During the first phase of the conflict, India targeted key terrorist facilities inside Pakistan, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba in Punjab province. The BrahMos served as the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s strike package, causing heavy damage to critical Pakistani military installations. Pakistan later attempted retaliation in support of these groups, leading to heightened tensions.

