Stranded due to heavy snowfall, army soldier misses his own wedding

An army soldier posted in Kashmir missed his own wedding on Thursday as he was stuck after heavy snowfall in the valley. The wedding ceremonies of Suneel had started on Wednesday in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The houses of the bride and groom were decorated and the relatives of both sides were waiting for Suneel. His Barat procession was scheduled to leave Khair village of Siddhpur panchayat in Dharampur sub-division for the Daled village of Ladbhadol in Mandi on Thursday. But due to the absence of the groom, the Barat procession didn't start.

Suneel's leave had started from January 1 and he reached the transit camp at Bandipora a few days back. Due to two weeks of long continuous snowfall, he got stuck in Bandipora for days as all routes were blocked and flight operations were hit due to inclement weather.

This led a great disappointment for the bride's family after they heard that Barat was not coming as the groom had not arrived yet. Suneel contacted them over the phone and explained to them about the weather condition.

The bride's uncle said that all the preparations were made and their relatives had also reached to join them at the wedding but the nuptial couldn't take place as the groom was not able to come. They were worried about Suneel but after speaking to him over the phone they are now relieved.

He further said that the bride's family is proud of Suneel for serving the nation at the border and they will fix another date for the wedding ceremonies now.

Meanwhile, Suneel has reached Srinagar safely and will fly to Himachal Pradesh as soon as the weather conditions improve.

