Indian Army signs Rs 223.95 cr deal for next-gen 50-ton tank transporter trailers

These next-generation trailers come equipped with hydraulic/pneumatic loading ramps and steerable & liftable axles, enabling swift and efficient transportation of tanks and other Armoured (A) vehicles.

The contract was signed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.
New Delhi:

In a significant step towards enhancing its operational mobility and supporting the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the Indian Army has signed a contract worth Rs 223.95 crores with M/s Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies Private Limited for the procurement of 212 state-of-the-art 50 Ton Tank Transporter Trailers. 

The contract was signed on August 1, 2025 under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, reinforcing the commitment to indigenisation in defence manufacturing. 

This marks a boost to Indian defence sector

These next-generation trailers come equipped with hydraulic/pneumatic loading ramps and steerable & liftable axles, enabling swift and efficient transportation of tanks and other Armoured (A) vehicles across diverse and challenging terrain. 

The advanced mobility solutions offered by these platforms will act as a force multiplier for the field army, significantly enhancing its logistical and operational capabilities.

This indigenous procurement not only marks a boost to the Indian defence manufacturing ecosystem but also promises sustained employment generation. It stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s continuous efforts in strengthening self-reliance and building robust capabilities for future challenges.

