Indian Army signs contract with UK for procurement of lightweight modular missile

New Delhi:

​Indian Army (Corps of Army Air Defence) has signed a contract with Thales, UK, for the procurement of the Lightweight Modular Missile (LMM) System on October 15. ​LMM is a lightweight and man-portable missile system that can be deployed in operational areas, including high-altitude areas. The missile operates on a laser beam riding principle and is resistant to evasive actions taken by modern-day aerial platforms.

​The missile has a high single-shot kill probability due to an advanced sighting system, the incorporation of a proximity fuze, and high high-explosive warhead.

​The missile system has been procured post Operation Sindoor, specially to detect and destroy high-value drones and UAVs.

Govt signs Rs 659.47 cr deal for procurement of advanced night sight

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract agreement worth Rs 659.47 crore for the procurement of night sight (image intensifier) for 7.62 x 51mm assault rifle, along with accessories for the Indian Army with the consortium of MKU Ltd (Lead Member) and Medbit Technologies Pvt Ltd on October 15. The night sight will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle.

These sights are capable of engaging targets up to an effective range of 500 metres, even under starlit conditions, and provide a significant improvement over the existing Passive Night Sights (PNS).

This procurement, classified as a Buy (Indian-IDDM) case with more than 51 per cent Indigenous Content, is a major step towards Aatmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing. The initiative will also benefit the MSMEs involved in the manufacturing of components and the supply of raw material.