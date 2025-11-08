Indian Army's Southern Command joins Trishul, drills conducted in Thar desert, Gujarat coast The Trishul exercise's purpose is to improve coordination across land, sea and air among the Indian Armed Forces while also supporting self-reliance and innovation in defence.

New Delhi:

Indian Army’s Southern Command is participating in a series of Tri-Services exercises, ongoing under the overarching framework of Exercise TRISHUL, to validate full-spectrum land-sea-air integration embodying the mantra of JAI - Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation in action.

Focus on multi-domain operations

The ongoing Trishul exercise began with mission-oriented validations designed to strengthen readiness across multiple domains. The training covers electronic warfare, cyber operations, drone and counter drone measures, intelligence and surveillance as well as air defence control and reporting. The activities are aimed at ensuring that the three services can operate seamlessly across virtual and physical domains, coordinating joint fires and integrated responses.

Tri-services drills in Thar Desert, Gujarat coast

In the Thar Desert, Southern Command formations are carrying out integrated manoeuvres under Exercises MaruJwala and Akhand Prahaar. These drills focus on validating combined arms operations, battlefield mobility and integrated fire support in realistic desert conditions. The training will culminate in a large scale combat exercise that emphasises precision targeting and multi-domain coordination, demonstrating ongoing efforts toward transformation and operational validation.

A joint exercise in the Kutch sector brings together the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Border Security Force, working in coordination with civil administration. The activity reflects an approach rooted in military and civil fusion, aimed at strengthening integrated national security responses in border and coastal environments.

Amphibious operations off the Saurashtra coast

The final phase of Exercise Trishul will feature a joint amphibious exercise off the Saurashtra coast. Amphibious forces of the Southern Command will conduct beach landing operations, validating land, sea and air integration for power projection in littoral zones.

Exercise Trishul underlines the armed forces' commitment to jointness, self-reliance and innovation. It also supports the Indian Army’s Decade of Transformation initiative, which focuses on integration, restructuring, modernisation, systems improvement and the enhancement of human resource skills.

Through these exercises, the Indian Army reiterates its resolve to remain a future-ready force capable of addressing emerging challenges across the full spectrum of conflict.