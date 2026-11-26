Four Indian Army microlight aircraft have successfully landed and taken off from a stretch of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat, demonstrating how India's expanding highway network can also serve strategic defence requirements. The operation, involving the Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles', was conducted as part of the 'Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition'.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared details of the exercise on Thursday, highlighting the successful use of a section of National Highway-754A for military aviation operations. The aircraft landed and took off from the highway between kilometre 946 and kilometre 949.

The exercise showcased the coordination between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while highlighting the potential of specially developed highway infrastructure to support military and emergency operations when required.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Four-aircraft formation completes landing and refuelling exercise

The operation was more than a routine landing demonstration. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the four-aircraft formation comprised two fixed-wing microlight aircraft and two flexible-wing powered hang gliders. The aircraft executed precision landings and underwent ground refuelling on the designated highway stretch.

The aircraft included the X-Air 'Hanuman' and Savannah MXP 740 microlights, along with the Tanarg Bionix and Nuvix Skypper powered hang gliders. The exercise demonstrated the Army team's flying skills and the possibility of using selected highway stretches as alternative landing locations for light aircraft.

The NHAI, Indian Army, state police and local administration coordinated the operation. NHAI's technical and incident management teams assessed the road surface, geometry and safety conditions before the exercise. Officials also arranged traffic diversions and cleared the highway stretch for the operation.

Army ground support teams carried out mobile refuelling and turnaround procedures. Traffic movement was restored after the exercise, with authorities taking steps to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Gadkari highlights highways' strategic and defence potential

Sharing the development on X, Gadkari described the operation as a significant example of coordination between the Indian Army and NHAI. He said modern highway infrastructure should serve purposes beyond conventional road connectivity, including the strategic and operational requirements of the Armed Forces.

The minister also highlighted the potential of selected national highway stretches to support aero-adventure, tourism and other specialised activities wherever technically feasible. However, he underlined that such activities would require appropriate safety arrangements and coordination among the concerned authorities.

Congratulating Team Mountain Eagles, NHAI and the other agencies involved, Gadkari praised their planning and execution of the exercise. He reiterated the government's commitment to developing a resilient and future-ready highway network that can contribute to economic growth, defence preparedness and emergency response requirements.

What is the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition?

The landing exercise was organised under the Indian Army's 'Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition', which was flagged off on November 14, 2026. Organised by the Army Adventure Nodal Centre at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow, the expedition is scheduled to conclude at Mhow on November 28 after travelling through Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The initiative is being conducted under the Army Adventure Wing and showcases the Army's aviation capabilities, adventure activities and operational skills. The Gujarat highway landing is among the notable demonstrations during the expedition.

Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor and its importance

The Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor is an important road infrastructure project connecting northern and western India. It is aimed at improving connectivity, facilitating freight transportation and reducing travel time across key regions.

The latest exercise has brought another dimension of the highway network into focus. Apart from facilitating the movement of passengers and goods, selected highway stretches can potentially support specialised operations, including emergency aircraft landings and defence-related activities, subject to technical suitability and safety requirements.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read:

Indian Army advisory lists 87 banned apps, including Facebook, Snapchat, Hinge and PUBG