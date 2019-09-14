Indian Army rescues school kids while Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC in Poonch | Video

Image Source : ANI Indian Army rescues school kids as Pakistan fires across LoC in Poonch

A video has surfaced online in which brave Indian soldiers are rescuing school kids just when Pakistan opened fire across Line of Control at LoC in Poonch. The video has been shot in a Government school in Sandote village at Balakote sector of Mendhar Tehsil, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the video, children can be seen running out of their school with bags and army soldiers helping the kids to escape from the cross border shelling.

#WATCH Poonch: Indian Army rescues children from Government school in Sandote village at Balakote sector of Mendhar Tehsil as cross-border firing starts from Pakistan. Indian Army rescued children from 2 other schools in Balakote and Behrote village. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/qnSRlqzEiI — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

As per ANI, Indian Army rescued children from two other schools in Balakote and Behrote village.

On September 1, an army soldier was killed when Pakistani army targeted forward posts and villages in Shahpur-Kerni sector.

Earlier, seven people, including five soldiers and a 10-day-old baby, were killed and several others injured in frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan along with the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts since July.

(With inputs from ANI)

