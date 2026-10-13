Indian Army receives 450 Nagastra-1R kamikaze drones in largest-ever single consignment

New Delhi:

Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries India, has achieved a significant milestone by completing the delivery of 450 loitering munitions to the Indian Army in a single consignment. According to the company, this represents the largest batch of loitering munitions ever supplied to the Indian Army by a single manufacturer in one go.

The Indian Army had placed the order for the Nagastra-1R under the emergency procurement route. Four companies participated in technical trials held at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS) in Makloh, Maharashtra, in March 2025. According to the company, SDAL was the only firm to meet all operational parameters during these trials.

Nagastra-1R can be used for suicide attacks

The Nagastra-1R has been designed to meet the specific requirements of the Army. It can be utilised for 'kamikaze' (suicide) attacks during short-range operations. It also features the capability to abort the mission mid-flight and safely recover the drone.

According to the company, the system's accuracy was evaluated based on its ability to strike targets during multiple live trials.

Amidst ongoing conflicts involving Iran, the US, and Israel, this indigenously developed system is being highlighted as a cost-effective option capable of delivering precision strikes.

SDAL is now focusing on further expanding the deployment of its loitering munition systems and strengthening long-term collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces.

Tejas Mk1A gets a major boost

Earlier, India's indigenous Tejas Mk1A fighter programme received another major boost, with US aerospace major GE Aerospace delivering four more F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The latest consignment, shipped in September, takes the total number of engines delivered to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A fleet to 14.

The development comes as HAL continues to receive engines under a contract for 99 F404-IN20 powerplants signed with GE Aerospace in 2021. The deal, valued at Rs 5,375 crore, covers the engine requirement for the Tejas Mk1A fleet. In a statement, GE Aerospace said, "GE Aerospace shipped four F404–IN20 engines in September 2026. We remain focused on delivering the engines needed to power India's Tejas indigenous fighter jets."

The F404-IN20 is a version of GE Aerospace's F404 engine specifically adapted for India's single-engine Tejas fighter. According to GE Aerospace, the Indian variant delivers the highest thrust within the F404 engine family. It incorporates a higher-flow fan, single-crystal turbine blades, and several other specialised components designed to meet the requirements of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force.

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