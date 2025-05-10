Indian Army 'pulverizes' terrorist launchpads near LoC, shares operation video | Watch Indian armed forces also destroyed around six airbases of Pakistan in a decisive response to Islamabad's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC).

In response to Pakistan's attempted drone strikes on the night of May 8 and 9, targeting multiple cities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Indian Army carried out a coordinated fire assault on terrorist launchpads, effectively destroying and reducing them to rubble, said the Indian Army on Saturday.

The terrorist launchpads, situated near the Line of Control, had long served as centers for planning and launching attacks against Indian civilians and security forces.

"OPERATION SINDOOR: Indian Army Pulverizes Terrorist Launchpads. As a response to Pakistan's misadventures of attempted drone strikes on the night of 08 and 09 May 2025 in multiple cities of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a coordinated fire assault on terrorist launchpads, pulverizing and razing them to cinders. The terrorist launchpads, located close to the Line of Control, were a hub for planning and executing terror attacks against Indian civilians and security forces in the past. The Indian Army's swift and decisive action has dealt a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities," the army said.

India thwarts Pakistan drone attacks at 26 locations

Pakistan, on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, tried to intrude at more than 26 locations, targeting key installations such as airports and air bases across regions from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. However, these hostile efforts were effectively repelled by the Indian armed forces.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that Pakistan also targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. "As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure," said Colonel Qureshi.

Despite the intensity of the attacks, Indian forces successfully engaged and retaliated, though airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda sustained damage, and personnel were injured. Pakistan's use of high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's airbase station and the unprofessional targeting of hospitals and schools in airbases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were particularly condemned.

