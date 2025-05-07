Indian Army posts 'Ready to Strike' video minutes before Operation Sindoor | Watch Operation Sindoor: India's actions come two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

New Delhi:

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack two weeks ago, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terrorist targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, known to be a stronghold of the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Shortly before launching Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army released a video titled 'Ready to Strike, Trained to Win', showing military training exercises in a show of strength, emphasising its readiness.

In a one-minute-long video, the army showcased military training exercises, including tanks and missile launches, emphasising the army's preparedness. This move was seen as a morale booster and a signal of India's intent to retaliate against the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

Operation Sindoor

India on Wednesday launched military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. The operation was "focused and precise" and it has credible leads and evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.

Following the precision strikes, India reached out to several world capitals and briefed senior officials about its anti-terror actions against Pakistan. NSA Ajit Doval spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitoring 'Operation Sindoor' throughout the night after the Indian Army carried out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per reports, the strike on all nine targets was successful.

India targets JeM, LeT headquarters in Pakistan

As per the news agency sources, the Indian forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, were used in the attacks, including the loitering munitions. The coordinates for the attacks on terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were provided by the intelligence agencies. The attacks were carried out from Indian soil only, the sources said.

The attacks on multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor was a joint operation by the Indian Army and Air Force using precision strike weapons.

