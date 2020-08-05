Image Source : ADGPI Indian Army organises ‘Bangas Awam Mela’ in Kashmir Valley

In an effort to strike a common chord with the local population, 21 Rashtriya Rifles (GUARDS), under the aegis of Headquarters 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, conducted a mega event ‘Bangus Awam Mela’ at Lokut Bangus valley from 03 August to 04 August, 2020. The event was inaugurated by Col Gangandeep Singh, YSM, Commanding Officer, 21 Rashtriya Rifles on 03 August 2020 followed by ‘Free Veterinary Camp’ and ‘Village Games’.

The Veterinary and Medical Camp was organised with an aim to provide basic health care facilities alongwith free medicines to the locals who are residing in the remote region of Bangus valley and do not have an access to the basic medical facility. This camp provide to be a great success as it met aspirations of locals and provided much needed medical relief to them.

Image Source : ADGPI Indian Army organises ‘Bangas Awam Mela’ in Kashmir Valley

The camp was a combined effort of the 03 Army doctors and 08 Civil Medical Authorities, in which Medical Officers of units of 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles in conjunction with the Medical Staff of the District Hospital, Handwara provided medical assistance to the people. A total of 678 patients including 328 males, 271 females, 80 children were given treatment/ advice by the doctors.



A veterinary camp was organised to provide medical aid to 135 Live Stocks and give valuable medical advice.

Image Source : ADGPI Indian Army organises ‘Bangas Awam Mela’ in Kashmir Valley

The second day the event was attended by General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo), Major General HS Sahi, YSM, SM who addressed the large gathering.

Second day witnessed variety of events to include Karate Display, Songs by locals and School Children, Folk Song & Dance by local group and finals of village games.

Image Source : ADGPI Indian Army organises ‘Bangas Awam Mela’ in Kashmir Valley



The event culminated with distribution of Solar Lamp to Gujjar Bakarwal families and prize distribution to the participants. A total str of 1500 people attended the BANGUS mela.

Image Source : ADGPI Indian Army organises ‘Bangas Awam Mela’ in Kashmir Valley

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage