Indian Army making ponds in forward areas of Eastern Ladakh sector | Here's why

Officials on Friday said the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army have been making ponds at different locations in forward areas of Eastern Ladakh sector to meet the requirements of drinking water for troops.

Ponds will fulfil the requirements of water for solders deployed in extreme weather conditions in the Himalayan.

In extreme winters also, these ponds freeze on the surface but water remains in liquid form, said Indian Army officials. The construction of ponds are underway in in forward areas like Daulat Beg Oldi.

Indian Army building infrastructure to counter Chinese threat

Meanwhile, to counter Chinese buildup across the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army built infrastructure for housing 450 tanks and over 22,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector opposite China, defence sources said. The sources said that to counter the Chinese aggressive movements in the Pangong Tso lake which is both in India and China, Indian Army's Corps of Engineer has inducted new Landing Crafts in both Eastern Ladakh which has given a huge impetus to the patrolling capabilities and induction in men and material. The assault craft can carry 35 troops or one keeps with 12 men.

"Habitat and technical storage to include assets for 22,000 troops and approximately 450 A vehicles/guns have been constructed in the last two years. Focus has now shifted to undertake the construction of Permanent defences and infrastructure to improve defence preparedness in extant working season apart from completion of ongoing projects," defence sources said in Delhi.

Speaking about the permanent defences being built along the borders, Indian Army's Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh said: "3D-printed permanent defences have been constructed for the first time by Indian Army's Corps of Engineers in the desert sector. These defences were trial tested against a range of weapons from small arms to the main gun of T90 tank."

