Indian Army Major who recently visited Iran asked to remain in isolation over coronavirus scare

An Indian Army Major who recently returned from Iran has been asked to remain in isolation over suspicion of coronavirus. As per reports, the self-quarantine was only done as a precautionary measure. The officer has not been admitted to any hospital and has voluntarily offered himself for medical investigation.

Iran has seen an astronomical rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days. As per latest reports, there are over 2,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iran. At least 77 people have been confirmed dead because of the epidemic that has led to over 3,000 lives worldwide.

A top aide of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also succumbed to the infection on Monday.

The Indian government has actively taken steps to contain coronavirus from finding its feet in India. Despite all the efforts, confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

