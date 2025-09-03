Indian army drops new Operation Sindoor video, shows how it 'meticulously planned its precision strike' Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army in May after the Pahalgam massacre in April, which killed 26 civilians. Indian forces carried out precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed camps.

New Delhi:

The Northern Command of the Indian Army has released a video documenting key moments from Operation Sindoor, calling it a case study in “restraint turning into decisive response” following the heinous Pahalgam massacre earlier this year. The video, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows the Indian Army’s calculated retaliation to the April attack that claimed 26 lives.

India’s precision strikes

In the official post, the Northern Command stopped short of naming Pakistan but left no ambiguity in its message. “Northern Command's resolute operations in Operation Sindoor were an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response,” the statement read. “Precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre underscore our unwavering pursuit of peace in the region.”

The Army also released a YouTube video, presenting a high-definition montage of mission footage. It revealed the use of advanced surveillance tech, coordinated ground and air maneuvers, and surgical strikes aimed at terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and across the Line of Control. The video description summed it up. "Indian Army’s meticulous planning, precise strikes on terror launchpads, and befitting reply to Pakistan’s misadventure thereafter using a mix of niche technology and human grit were critical to the success of Operation Sindoor,” it read.

Inside Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, less than a month after the tragic Pahalgam massacre in April, where unarmed civilians mostly Hindu pilgrims were ambushed by terrorists. The attack, initially claimed and later disowned by The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was widely condemned. Indian intelligence traced the origins of the plot to Pakistan-based terror networks, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar.

India issued a stern warning and acted. Between May 7 and May 10, Indian forces carried out a series of targeted military strikes on terror training camps and logistics hubs in PoK and Pakistani territory. The operation was named Sindoor, after the red vermilion traditionally worn by married Hindu women, a tribute to the lives lost in the massacre.