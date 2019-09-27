Indian Army detects Pak terrorists trying to infiltrate across LoC | Video

A video footage showing Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate near Line of Control (LoC) has emerged on Friday. The video was shot in Kashmir's Kupwara district, where the Indian Army detected their attempt to infuse into the Kashmir region.

Firing in the region began soon after the Indian troops spotted the terrorists.

According to sources, the infiltrators intended to carry out attacks on Indian positions. The video is said to have been shot on July 30 at 1:20 pm.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August.



India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.



Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

