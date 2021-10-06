Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
Indian Army destroys unexploded mortar shell recovered in J&K's Poonch

The mortar shell was recovered from Balakote area of Poonch.

Published on: October 06, 2021 18:52 IST
Indian Army destroys unexploded mortar shell recovered in J&K's Poonch.

 

Indian Army destroyed an unexploded mortar shell in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The mortar shell was recovered from the Balakote area of Poonch.

"The operation was undertaken swiftly by the bomb disposal team, ensuring no loss of life and property or any collateral damage," said an Army official.

Further investigation and search operation in the area is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

