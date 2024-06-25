Indian Army announces commencement of Phase II of Agniveer recruitment system

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The Indian Army has announced the commencement of Phase II of the Agniveer recruitment process, which marks a significant milestone of the force’s efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout, officials said.

The first phase involved an online common entrance examination which was conducted across the country as part of the new recruitment system.

The results of the shortlisted candidates were published on the official website of the Indian Army, which is www.joininidianarmy.nic.in.

The upcoming rally for the Central Districts of Assam i.e., Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon will be held at the Missamari Military Station, starting from July 23 to 27, 2024.

Admit Cards for the rally can be downloaded from the official website of the Indian Army.

The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period. Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, Agniveers after completing their engagement period will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these upto 25% of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Army builds 150-ft bridge over waters to reconnect villages in North Sikkim after rains | VIDEO